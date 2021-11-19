Built to Breathe
Lightweight Japanese fabric is woven with subtle micro-perforations for incredible breathability.
Dry Microclimate
Hydrophobic fibers wick moisture away from the body, so you can enjoy even the hottest summer days in comfort.
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Dot Air Blazer
Dot Air’s stretch fabric discreetly increases airflow with subtle micro-perforations for comfortable wear in even the hottest climates.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Navy Heather
Dot Air’s stretch fabric discreetly increases airflow with subtle micro-perforations for comfortable wear in even the hottest climates.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Discreet perforations for ventilation
Unlined for weight and mobility
Wrinkle free
100% Polyester
Made at Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) of Japanese fabric
Slightly larger than Kinetic Blazer for airy fit
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.