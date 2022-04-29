Jeff is 6'0", wearing size Medium
Fabric Being Stretched in Four Directions

4-Way Stretch

Warp-knit Japanese Primeflex® polyester has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.

Close-up of Navy Fabric Rolls

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant

Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.

Men's Kinetic Blazer

$ 328

Kinetic's warp-knit fabric offers radical stretch for uninhibited motion, with a sharp look built to last through countless washes and wears.

Color: Navy

Durable Water Repellant coating
Warp-knit fabric
4-way stretch
Unlined for mobility
100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)

Tailored fit; most prefer to size up

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
men's black kinetic tapered pant flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Tapered Pant Black
$ 148

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.78947
266 reviews

