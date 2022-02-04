Long-Lasting Comfort
Hybrid is engineered not to pill or break down over frequent wears and wash cycles, for a brand-new sweatshirt feeling every time.
Sustainable Fabric
Recycled polyester reduces CO2 emissions by 52% compared to virgin materials, and diverts plastic waste from landfills.
Men's Previous Generation Hybrid Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Built with plush fabric and impossibly soft velour that's both pill- and mat-resistant, for long lasting warmth and comfort.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Navy
Pill resistant for long-lasting comfort
Soft velour interior
Low profile welted kangaroo pocket
67% Recycled Polyester, 30% Cotton, 3% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan
Shawn is 6'1" wearing size Medium
Relaxed fit designed for easy layering
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.