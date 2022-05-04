Vincent is 6’0 wearing size Medium
A hidden zip pocket offers secure storage for your essentials on the go
hybrid inner velour

Ultra Soft Velour

Hybrid's inner velour is engineered for luxurious softness and warmth in even the coldest environments (and slides on and off without a hassle).

Close-up of Traditional Fabric versus Hybrid Fleece Fabric

Built to Last

Hybrid's interior and exterior are built and tested to resist pilling, matting and abrasion, for a like-new look and feel over countless washes and wears.

Men's Hybrid Fleece 1/4 Zip Pullover

$ 198

With its plush velour interior and soft but resilient exterior, Hybrid is crafted for cozy warmth - and broken-in comfort that's built to last.

Color: Indigo Heather

Select a color

With its plush velour interior and soft but resilient exterior, Hybrid is crafted for cozy warmth - and broken-in comfort that's built to last.

  • Anti-pilling exterior
  • Ultra-soft velour interior
  • Elbow articulation seaming
  • Sleek welted front kangaroo pocket
  • Hidden zippered security pocket housed within the kangaroo pocket
  • 67% Recycled Polyester, 30% Cotton, 3% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, TW
  • Relaxed fit with subtle shaping
  • Slight articulation in the elbows
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

men's dark navy pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Dark Navy
$ 148
men's charcoal heather fusion pant flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Pant Charcoal Heather
$ 148

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.87654
81 reviews

Filter by:

Wear it with

men's grey tonal stripe hybrid button-down flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Button-Down Grey Tonal Stripe
$ 128
Select a color
New
men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 148
Select a color
men's black apollo dress shirt front
Men's Apollo Shirt Black (Recycled)
$ 128
Select a color
men's dark grey chroma denim flat shot of front
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Dark Grey
$ 128
Select a color
men's stone blue composite merino tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Stone Blue
$ 58
Select a color