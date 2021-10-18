Lee is 6'2 wearing Medium Slim

Men's Previous Generation Gemini Knit Shirt

$ 84
was $128

The classic button-down upgraded with breathable warp-knit stretch fabric - dependable, soft and wonderfully low-maintenance.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Grey Stripe

Breathable warp-knit stretch
Made to be worn tucked or untucked
Cooling warp-knit Polyester blend
Resilient stretch
55% Polyester, 45% Cotton
Made by Luthai in China

Fit is similar to our Apollo Dress Shirts

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed

