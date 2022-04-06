Brandon is 5'10" wearing Medium
Built for the Planet

A proprietary blend of plush wood-based TENCEL™ Lyocel, soft Merino wool and Recycled Polyester makes Fusion Terry a sustainable staple.

Men's Fusion Terry Sweatshirt

$ 118

Built with next level shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry is a lightweight, sustainable, long-lasting and cost-effective alternative to your everyday sweats.

Color: Navy

  • Ultra soft bio-based fiber blend
  • 4-way stretch
  • Advanced shape retention
  • Moisture wicking/breathable
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Blended with soft plant-derived TENCEL™ Lyocell
  • Welted kangaroo pocket
  • Body: 53% Polyester, 21% Recycled Polyester, 13% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 9% Elastane, 4% Merino wool
  • Trim: 71% Polyester, 18% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 11% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan

Relaxed fit; your normal size is recommended

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant

Save 15% with Terry Short - use code FUSION15

Men's Fusion Terry Shorts Dark Charcoal
$ 98

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.64583
48 reviews

