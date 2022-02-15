Brandon is 5'10" wearing size Medium
model wearing men's fusion terry shorts standing in front of a mossy background

Built for the Planet

A proprietary blend of plush wood-based TENCEL™ Lyocel, soft Merino wool and Recycled Polyester makes Fusion Terry a sustainable staple.

fusion terry vs hybrid fleece comparison

Men's Fusion Terry Shorts

$ 98

Built with next level shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry is a lightweight, sustainable, long-lasting and cost-effective alternative to your everyday sweats.

Color: Navy

Select a color

Built with next level shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry is a lightweight, sustainable, long-lasting and cost-effective alternative to your everyday sweats.

  • Ultra soft bio-based fiber blend
  • 4-way stretch
  • Moisture wicking/breathable
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Blended with soft plant-derived TENCEL™ Lyocell
  • Discrete elastic waistband with internal drawcord
  • Front slash hand pockets w/extra zip pocket on left
  • On-seam invisible rear zip pocket
  • Body: 53% Polyester, 21% Recycled Polyester, 13% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 9% Elastane, 4% Merino Wool
  • Trim: 71% Polyester, 18% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 11% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan

Relaxed fit; your normal size is recommended
Graded inseam—see size guide for details

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Save 15% with Terry Sweatshirt - code FUSION15

men's navy fusion terry sweatshirt flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Terry Sweatshirt Navy
$ 118

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.44444
27 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

men's dark grey chroma denim flat shot of front
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Dark Grey
$ 128
Select a color
men's stone blue composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Stone Blue
$ 58
Select a color
men's black apollo dress shirt front
Men's Apollo Shirt Black (Recycled)
$ 128
Select a color
New
men's navy kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
$ 128
Select a color