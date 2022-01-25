Zack is 6'1 wearing size 32
Fit is true to size
model wearing men's fusion pant leaping in front of a mossy background

Bio-Based Fiber

A blend of sustainably-sourced Viscose derived from wood pulp unlocks Fusion’s stretch, softness and the durability to last a lifetime.

men's fusion pant leg showing inner inseam snap system

Adjustable Inseam

Fusion features a hidden snap system to adjust the inseam on the fly, for a full length look or the perfect sneaker cut.

Men's Fusion Pant

$ 148

Sweat pant comfort with a sophisticated aesthetic that masks softness, warmth and resilient stretch—and an adjustable length that pairs with anything at a moment’s notice.

Color: Navy Tweed

New
Select a color

Sweat pant comfort with a sophisticated aesthetic that masks softness, warmth and resilient stretch—and an adjustable length that pairs with anything at a moment’s notice.

Bio-based fiber derived from wood pulp
Stretch waistband with internal drawcord + functional front fly
Full front hand pockets
Clean finish back pockets w/zip closure on wearer’s right
4-way stretch
Breathable + moisture wicking
Snap-based adjustable inseam
77% Polyester, 18% Viscose, 5% Elastane
Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, Indonesia

Full length cut with a system of inner snaps to adjust inseam by 2" on the fly
See size guide for more details

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low; remove promptly
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

men's navy fusion overshirt flat shot of front
Men's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt Navy
$ 134
men's pale grey heather composite merino long sleeve tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 78
men's chambray blue composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Chambray Blue
$ 58

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.63462
52 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

men's blue grid aero zero dress shirt front
Men's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt Blue Grid
$ 128
Select a color
New
men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 148
Select a color
men's black newton active short front
Men's Newton Active Shorts Black
$ 98
Select a color
men's stone blue composite merino tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Stone Blue
$ 58
Select a color