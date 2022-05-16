Waterproof 3-Shell Layer
A 3-Layer waterproof shell is seam taped and finished with Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to take on any downpour.
Stretch Woven
Not only does Doppler Mac form a breathable barrier against the elements, it does so with unrivaled stretch.
Men's Previous Generation Doppler Mac Raincoat
Protection from the elements, or a comfortable and breathable shell? Doppler Mac hangs that classic conundrum out to dry with a waterproof, breathable stretch shell.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Navy
20K mmH20 waterproof rating for heavy rain
4-way stretch
Removable hood
Treated with Durable Water Repellant
10K mL•H20 breathability for everyday activity
86% Nylon, 14% Polyurethane
Made by ShinTS in Vietnam
Designed to fit comfortably over sweaters and blazers
Machine wash cold, Tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.
