Impossibly Soft
Composite’s 19.5 micron Merino is more pliable than typical 24 micron wool, for a 56% softer, itch-free handfeel.
Merino Matters
Washable Merino wool helps naturally control odor and moisture to keep you feeling as fresh as you look.
Men's Previous Generation Composite Merino Zip Polo
An elevated take on the classic polo, imbued with impossible softness, resilient stretch and high-performing washable Merino wool.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Pale Grey Heather
Soft collar with built-in stays
Front chest pocket
Branded YKK Zipper
Signature degree grommet on bottom hem
Peached inner fabric for enhanced next-to-skin softness
Recycled Polyester enhances durability and shape retention
Soft-spun washable Merino wool
Moisture wicking
Natural odor control
82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan
Similar fit to Apollo Polo with slightly larger sleeve opening and enhanced stretch
Your normal size is recommended; size up if between sizes
Machine wash cold for best shape retention
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Some shrinkage may occur if washed on warm
Cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.
