Brendan is 6'1" wearing size Medium
composite merino pale grey heather wavy fabric

Impossibly Soft

Composite’s 19.5 micron Merino is more pliable than typical 24 micron wool, for a 56% softer, itch-free handfeel.

close up of black composite merino zip polo

Merino Matters

Washable Merino wool helps naturally control odor and moisture to keep you feeling as fresh as you look.

Men's Composite Merino Zip Polo

$ 109
was $128

An elevated take on the classic polo, imbued with impossible softness, resilient stretch and high-performing washable Merino wool.

Color: Pale Grey Heather

Soft collar with built-in stays
Front chest pocket
Branded YKK Zipper
Signature degree grommet on bottom hem
Peached inner fabric for enhanced next-to-skin softness
Recycled Polyester enhances durability and shape retention
Soft-spun washable Merino wool
Moisture wicking
Natural odor control
82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan

Similar fit to Apollo Polo with slightly larger sleeve opening and enhanced stretch
Your normal size is recommended; size up if between sizes
Machine wash cold for best shape retention

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Some shrinkage may occur if washed on warm
Cool iron if needed

men's pale grey heather composite merino tee front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 58
men's chambray blue composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Chambray Blue
$ 58

