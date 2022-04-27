navy composite merino long sleeve tee wavy fabric

Ultra Soft

Composite’s updated 19.5 micron Merino is finer and more pliable than typical 24 micron wool, resulting in 56% softer, itch-free fabric.

model wearing composite merino tee in front of a cloud of vapor

Dry Microclimate

Composite's soft and breathable tri-blend wicks moisture (and naturally controls sweat and odor) for all-day comfort.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Washable Wool

Innovative fabric ≠ high maintenance - Composite garments are machine washable and built to reduce pilling and shrinkage.

Men's Composite Merino Tee

$ 58

Blended with high-performing washable Merino wool, imbued with soft, resilient stretch and a look far beyond your everyday tees.

Color: Stone Blue

Soft-spun washable wool
Moisture wicking
Natural odor control
Reinforced with recycled Polyester for durability and shape retention
Double layer yoke for a smooth look
82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan

Athletic fit intended to be worn on its own

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

