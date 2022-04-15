Close-up of Composite Fabric Rolls

Wool fibers naturally contain lanolin and keratin, two anti-microbial substances which help control odor and mitigate bacterial growth.

Composite Quick Dry Fabric

Polyester wicks away liquid moisture while Merino wool absorbs moisture vapor, resulting in a dry microclimate around your body.

Men's Previous Generation Composite Merino Shirt

Extra fine washable Merino wool offers enhanced softness and durability with the best elements of tees and button shirts.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Storm Blue

Soft-spun washable wool
Moisture wicking/breathable
Natural odor control
50% Recycled Polyester, 45% Polyester, 5% Merino Wool
Made by Blue Wave in China

Slim fit with a relaxed drape

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed

