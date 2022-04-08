Polyester wicks away liquid moisture while Merino wool absorbs moisture vapor, resulting in a dry microclimate around your body.
The surface of each fiber is smoothed to prevent scratchiness and pilling over frequent wash cycles.
Men's Previous Generation Composite Merino Henley
Extra fine washable Merino wool offers enhanced softness and durability with the best elements of tees and button shirts.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Storm Blue
Soft-spun washable wool
Moisture wicking/breathable
Natural odor control
Reinforced 3-button placket
50% Recycled Polyester, 45% Polyester, 5% Merino Wool
Made by Blue Wave in China
Standard fit with a relaxed drape
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed
