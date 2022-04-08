Shawn is 6'1 wearing Medium
Composite Quick Dry Fabric

Polyester wicks away liquid moisture while Merino wool absorbs moisture vapor, resulting in a dry microclimate around your body.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

The surface of each fiber is smoothed to prevent scratchiness and pilling over frequent wash cycles.

Men's Previous Generation Composite Merino Henley

Extra fine washable Merino wool offers enhanced softness and durability with the best elements of tees and button shirts.
Color: Storm Blue

Soft-spun washable wool
Moisture wicking/breathable
Natural odor control
Reinforced 3-button placket
50% Recycled Polyester, 45% Polyester, 5% Merino Wool
Made by Blue Wave in China

Standard fit with a relaxed drape

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed

