model wearing composite merino active tee running in front of a cloud of vapor

Dry Microclimate

A soft and breathable tri-blend wicks moisture and naturally controls sweat and odor, for a piece that's perfect for even the toughest daily workouts.

Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

Recycled Content

Recycled polyester reduces CO2 emissions by 52% compared to virgin materials, and diverts plastic waste from landfills.

Men's Composite Merino Active Tee

$ 58

Durable but feather-light fabric and natural odor control, for form and function light-years beyond your common workout gear.

Color: Stone Blue

Select a color

Durable but feather-light fabric and natural odor control, for form and function light-years beyond your common workout gear.

  • Updated with enhanced softness and stretch
  • Natural odor control
  • Ergonomic raglan construction
  • Reinforced stitching
  • Moisture wicking
  • 82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino Wool, 4% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan

Size up for a looser fit due to slight Merino shrinkage

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

15% off w/Newton Active Short - use code ACTIVEKIT

close up of men's black newton active short on model hand in pocket
Men's Newton Active Shorts Black
$ 98

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.77222
180 reviews

Filter by:

Complete the Collection

men's black newton active short front
Men's Newton Active Shorts Black
$ 98
Select a color