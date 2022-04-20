Brendan is 6'1" wearing size 32
Chroma Denim

Never Fade

Innovative reaction dye uses 1/2 the water of traditional methods, binding directly to the cotton fibers to produce vibrant tones that last wash after wash.

indigo fade chroma denim model doing a leg stretch

Resilient Stretch

Chroma balances flex and structure with its unique fabric blend, for comfortable stretch that avoids the end-of-day sag of regular denim.

Men's Chroma Denim Pant

$ 128

Resilient smart-stretch denim with rich, long-lasting color produced through innovative reaction dyeing.

Color: Dark Grey

Resilient smart-stretch denim with rich, long-lasting color produced through innovative reaction dyeing.

Vibrant color built to last over countless washes
Resilient stretch
High-gauge reinforced stitching (25+ lbs rated)
Polyester matrix reinforces panels to reduce strain
69% Cotton, 29% Polyester, 2% Elastane
Made at Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)

Choose between Slim and Standard
Fits true to size

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed
Expect minimal shrinkage (less than 3%) on first dry

