Shawn is 6'1 wearing Medium
atlas sweater ventilation

Targered Ventilation

Digitally designed ventilation patterns are seamlessly knit in 3D, for comfortable warmth and breathability with less fabric waste.

All Day Comfort

100% Nylon unlocks stretch and wick moisture from skin, keeping you sweat free and comfortable through sudden warmth or heavy activity.

Men's Atlas Sweater

Designed with soft, moisture-wicking fibers and targeted ventilation for hassle-free warmth and easy layering.

Built with targeted ventilation
Moisture wicking
100% Nylon
Made by Vista Apparel in China

Slimmer fit than previous generation Atlas Sweater
Size up if between sizes, or for a looser fit

Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry
Cool iron if needed
Will shrink 1/2 size if machine dried

