Shawn is 6'1 wearing Medium
Fit tip: tailored silhouette, size up for relaxed fit.
Fabric in a Beaker

Created through a process similar to our 3D Print-Knit™ garments, Atlas Knit Blazer eliminates 35% of the scraps left over in traditional cut-and-sew.

Gray Yarn Next to Wood

Atlas Knit Blazer is made with 72% Viloft viscose, a sustainable wood-derived fiber that provides luxurious softness.

Men's Previous Generation Atlas Knit Blazer

$ 234
was $285

A seamless design made from soft, sustainable Viloft viscose that perfectly balances warmth and stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Grey

Sale

A seamless design made from soft, sustainable Viloft viscose that perfectly balances warmth and stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Seamlessly knit for 35% less fabric waste
3D articulation
Resilient stretch
Sleeves and pockets are seamlessly linked to the main body
72% Viloft viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
Made by Vista Apparel in China

Models are 6'2" wearing size Medium

Runs small; size up for a roomier fit

Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry
Cool iron if needed

Close up of Men's Black Chroma Denim on model
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Black
$ 128
men's navy composite merino tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Navy
$ 58
men's blue grey tattersall aero button down front
Men's Aero Button-Down Blue Grey Tattersall
$ 128

