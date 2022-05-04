model wearing apollo raglan sport shirt in front of a gradient moon

Born From Space

A light and airy fabric built with NASA-developed Phase Change Materials regulates your body temperature in real time, for enhanced comfort in any environment.

Steam on Top of Fabric

Ultimate Breathability

An open pique-knit construction is 19x more breathable than traditional woven fabric, keeping you sweat-free when you layer up.

Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt

$ 98

Where typical shirts are stiff, stuffy and prone to wrinkle, Apollo provides incredible breathability, NASA temperature regulation and wrinkle resistance in an all-new cut built for uninhibited motion.

  • Phase Change Materials act as a thermal battery that adapt to the wearer’s environment and body temperature
  • Breathable open pique-knit design
  • 4-way stretch
  • Soft button-down collar
  • Raglan sleeves designed for uninhibited motion
  • Front chest pocket
  • Moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 66% Recycled TCD Polyester, 34% PCM-infused Polyester
  • Made at Blue Wave in Fuzhou, CN
  • True to size; your normal size is recommended
  • Fits between our Standard and Slim Apollo Dress Shirt with a slight taper down from the chest
  • 3" shorter than traditional Apollo, ideal for both tucked and untucked wear
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

