Born From Space
A light and airy fabric built with NASA-developed Phase Change Materials regulates your body temperature in real time, for enhanced comfort in any environment.
Ultimate Breathability
An open pique knit construction is 19x more breathable than woven fabric, keeping you sweat-free when you layer up.
Men's Apollo Polo
NASA-grade temperature regulation and a 19x more breathable than cotton pique knit combine to make the most comfortable polo on the planet.
Color: White
Brushed
- Temperature regulating Phase Change Material
- Breathable, sweat-wicking pique knit
- Wrinkle resistant
- Soft collar w/built in stays
- Brushed variants have a softer, fleecy hand feel
- 54% Recycled Polyester, 46% PCM-infused Polyester
- Made by Blue Wave in Fuzhou, China or Magictex in Ho Chi Minh Vietnam
Slim fit; size up if between sizes
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Your body heat naturally relaxes wrinkles; use a cool iron if needed
