Recycled polyester and organic cotton reduce Aero’s CO2 footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.

Ditch the dry cleaning bills: Aero is wrinkle-resistant, and can be washed at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

$ 128

Micro-brushed stretch fabric breathes, wicks moisture and resists wrinkles, paired with a sharp dressed-up aesthetic that's ready to go at a moment's notice.

Updated with enhanced softness & stretch
Wrinkle resistant
Moisture wicking
Built-in collar stays
73% Recycled Polyester, 22% Organic Cotton, 5% Elastane
Made at Luthai (Zibo, CN)

Choose between Slim and Standard

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Your body heat naturally relaxes wrinkles; use a cool iron if needed

Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Black
$ 498
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Black
$ 188

