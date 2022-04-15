Shawn is 6'1 wearing size Medium Slim
men's aero button down surrounded by a splash of water in front of a mysterious digital background

No Iron Necessary

Crisp stretch fabric releases wrinkles naturally when heated, for a sharp look right out of the dryer.

Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

Recycled Content

Aero's recycled content helps reduce its CO2 footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.

Men's Aero Button-Down

$ 128

Built for unparalleled everyday comfort and utility, with crisp but cotton-soft moisture wicking stretch fabric, handy chest pocket and a versatile tucked-or-untucked length.

Color: Indigo Jaspe Grid

Brushed

Updated with enhanced softness & breathability
4-way stretch
Moisture wicking
Phone pictured in chest pocket is an iPhone XR
73% Recycled Polyester, 22% Cotton, 5% Recycled Elastane
Brushed colorways have a peached exterior for added softness
Made at Luthai (Zibo, CN)

Choose between Slim and Standard
½” shorter than our Apollo and Aero Shirts

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Your body heat naturally relaxes wrinkles; use a cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Close up of Men's Black Chroma Denim on model
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Black
$ 128

