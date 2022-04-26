The Power of Science
What began as a 2017 student field trip has evolved into a partnership between Ministry of Supply and Mbadika mLabs.
For every M° Lab Kit sold, one will be donated to Boston Public School students.
M° Lab Field Kit
Fostering creativity through the lens of fabric science, in a buy-one-give-one kit.
During the pandemic, schools across the globe have been challenged with continuing education remotely, especially in STEAM fields where lab access and basic supplies are hard to come by. Boston Public Schools - particularly those in Roxbury and East Boston, and predominantly Black and Hispanic students - have been disproportionately affected.
To support these students, we teamed up with Mbadika mLabs (pronounced “bah-GEE-kah,” which means ""idea"") - an MIT-founded non-profit driven by the principle that talent is universal, opportunity is not - for a brand new project appropriately titled Mº Lab. With your help, we can help foster creativity and usher in a new generation of science lovers.
Take on the role of an M° Lab Secret Agent and complete 15 engaging STEAM projects from the comfort of your home.
- Suitable for ages 12 and up
- Includes 15 STEAM-based fabric science projects and a 32-page workbook with a secret agent theme
- All relevant tools & materials included
- 100% of Kit sales go to Kit donation
Note: Due to the nature of the M° Lab Field Kit donation program, all kits are final sale; please reach out to q@ministryofsupply.com regarding any issues or feedback.
