Protects the Environment
Fiber shedding naturally occurs during a normal wash cycle. Guppyfriend catches these fibers and prevents them from entering and disturbing the water supply.
Protects Your Clothes
Guppyfriend Washing Bag
Designed to catch loose microfibers in the wash cycle, reducing your impact and making the planet that much cleaner.
Color: White
Made by Guppyfriend
Microfibers released in a normal wash cycle harm the environment - with every wash, plastic fibers from synthetic textiles make their way from washing machines into rivers and oceans. STOP! Micro Waste is a nonprofit initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the problem of microplastics. Learn more about our Care° Initiative HERE
29.1” x 19.7” (74 x 50 cm)
