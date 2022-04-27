Brendan is 6'1" wearing size Medium
Anatomically shaped seat
Mesh ventilation panels keep you cool and dry through morning runs and 16+ hours of wear
model wearing composite merino boxer briefs in front of a cloud of vapor

Dry Microclimate

Composite's highly hygroscopic blend of Tencel & Merino wool is moisture wicking and 44% more breathable than cotton briefs - perfect for those 19 hour days.

close up of composite merino boxer brief fabric

Softness & Odor Control

17.5 micron washable Merino wool provides luxurious next-to-skin softness, and naturally mitigates odor-causing bacteria.

Composite Merino Boxer Brief

$ 38

Powered by extra-fine Merino wool and eucalyptus-based Tencel viscose, Composite actively controls heat, humidity and odor, while targeted ventilation provides ample airflow for a fresh feeling through your day in motion.

Color: Light Blue Heather



  • Soft-spun washable Merino wool
  • Eucalyptus-derived Tencel(R) viscose fibers
  • Resilient stretch won't bag out over time
  • Moisture wicking/breathable
  • Targeted mesh ventilation panels
  • Natural odor control
  • Signature plush elastic waistband
  • Body: 66% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 29% Merino wool, 5% Elastane
  • Ventilation: 45% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 36% Nylon, 19% Merino wool
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, TW
  • Inseam hits mid to upper thigh
  • See size guide for more details

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

First-try’ Policy for Boxer Briefs
If your first pair of Boxer Briefs doesn’t fit quite right, you can return or exchange it within 30 days of purchase. All subsequent boxer purchases will not be eligible for returns or exchanges and will be Final Sale. Please reach out to q@ministryofsupply.com with any questions or issues.

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

Save 15% on 3 or more pairs with code BOXER15 at checkout

Terms & conditions apply; more info on bundle discounts HERE

