Body-Mapped Cushioning

Digitally designed ventilation patterns based on body heat studies are seamlessly knit in 3D.

Recycled Content

Coffee-infused fabric neutralizes odor and dries twice as fast as cotton (and with a lower environmental impact).

Atlas No Show Sock

Combining body-mapped cushioning with odor-absorbing coffee-based yarn, Atlas is designed to respond to a foot in motion.
Combining body-mapped cushioning with odor-absorbing coffee-based yarn, Atlas is designed to respond to a foot in motion.
Moisture wicking, odor control, & recycled

New footbed pattern limits stress points and improves durability
Hydrophobic fibers work to wick moisture from skin to keep feet dry
Coffee-powered odor control
40% Coffee-infused Recycled Polyester, 40% Cotton, 20% Elastane

Sized S-L to accommodate M’s shoe size 4-13/W’s shoe size 5.5-11.5
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Atlas socks are designed to be easy to wear and easy to care for. Cool iron if needed.

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.68675
83 reviews

