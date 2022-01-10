Smooth Ear Loops
Soft integrated ear loops won’t irritate over long periods of use.
Effective Filtration
Built to be used in tandem with Nelson Labs rated filters, tested to provide ≥ 95% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE ≥ 95%).
3D Print-Knit Mask° 2.0
Designed with plush, moisture-wicking yarn, 3D Print-Knit Maskº is washable and reusable with disposable filters for easy all-day wear.
Color: Dark Grey
Lightweight, moisture-wicking & reusable
Adjustable nose bridge
72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
50% reduction in weight from previous generation
Nimbly Made by Andari in California, USA
Built for use with Nelson Labs rated filters (sold separately), tested to provide ≥ 95% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE ≥ 95%)
Disclaimer: The CDC recommends that the public wear face coverings and masks. Ministry of Supply face masks are not devices intended for use in the diagnosis of a disease or other conditions or in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease and do not meet the definition of a medical device as set forth in section 201(h) of the FD&C Act. Our masks are non-medical masks and are not N95 respirators or surgical masks.
Standard size fits most
Measure from the center of each ear canal across the mouth to approximate your size (see diagram).
Dimensions (length is from ear loop to ear loop):
- Small: 11.5" (Length) x 5" (Height)
- Standard: 13" (Length) x 5" (Height)
- Large: 14.5" (Length) x 5.75" (Height)
Machine wash hot, lay flat to dry
Thoroughly wash hands before and after handling
Discard filter before washing
Save 50% on Masks° and filter packs with the purchase of 2 or more - use code MASK at checkout. You may bundle any combination of Masks° and filters in order to meet the minimum requirement. For any questions or requests please contact q@ministryofsupply.com