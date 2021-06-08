Terms & Conditions

Welcome to Ministry and www.ministryofsupply.com (the “Site”), which is provided by Ministry of Supply, Inc. (“Ministry of Supply,” “we,” or “us”) in order to enable our valued customers (“you” for the purpose of these Terms & Conditions (our “Terms”)) to learn about and purchase the most technologically advanced business apparel available (our “Products”). In the event you are accessing our Site on behalf of an organization, company, or other legal entity (your “Organization”) the term “you” will also include your Organization. In such case, you represent that all information you provide to us on behalf of the Organization is, true, accurate and complete. While our mission is to deliver the future of business apparel to your doorstep with the least amount of delay, our lawyers insist that we ask you to take a few moments to read these Terms, which govern all use of our Site and all orders and returns for our Products made through the Site. Please read these Terms carefully and thoroughly. YOU MUST BE AT LEAST 18 YEARS OF AGE TO USE THIS SITE. BY ENTERING ACCESSING, BROWSING, SUBMITTING INFORMATION TO, OR OTHERWISE USING THE SITE, YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING TERMS AND CONDITIONS. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO THESE TERMS, PLEASE DO NOT ACCESS OR USE THE SITE.

Changes to Terms

As we improve our products or improve the features or functions we offer on this Site, we may need to update these Terms to add new terms that are relevant to such improvements. In the event we do make changes, the revised version of these Terms will be effective immediately upon posting such a revised version of these Terms or other notice on the Site. You should frequently review these Terms because your continued use of the Site after posting of a revised version signifies your consent such new Terms.

Use of the Site

The purpose of the Site is to enable you to learn more about us and our Products, and to purchase or return our Products. Provided you comply with these Terms, our Privacy Policy, and our Shipping & Returns policy (collectively, the “Ministry of Supply Policies”), we grant you a limited, non-exclusive, nontransferable, non-sublicensable license to access and use the Site to learn about and purchase our Products. In order to do this, you will need to first create an account (“Account”). Any other access to or use of the Site or the Content (defined below) constitutes a violation of these Terms. No business or professional relationship is created in connection with any provision of the Content. When you create an Account, we will collect certain information from you, which may include your payment information. To learn how we collect, store, use and share your information, please read our Privacy Policy, the terms of which are hereby incorporated into these Terms by reference. We encourage you to read and become familiar with our privacy practices, as described in our Privacy Policy. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your Account and password and for restricting access to your computer. Ministry of Supply cannot and will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from any unauthorized access or use of your User ID or password. You must be 18 years or older to register for an Account and make purchases. You may never use another person’s Account without permission. We reserve the right to terminate your Account, cancel any order, or to refuse, restrict, or discontinue service or access to the Site (or any portions, components, or features of the Site) to you or any other person or entity, for any reason or for no reason whatsoever, at any time, without notice or liability. Accessing, using, or copying any portion of the Site or of the Content through the use of bots, spiders, Web crawlers, indexing agents, or other automated devices or mechanisms is strictly prohibited. You agree not to remove or modify any copyright notice or trademark legend, author attribution, or other notice placed on or contained within any of the Content.

Electronic Communications

By using the Site and providing your contact and other information through the Site, you agree that we may send you communications via email regarding our Products and services. You will have the opportunity to “opt out” of receiving any future marketing emails at any time.

Privacy Policy

Information that you provide or that we collect about you and your Organization, in connection with your access to and use of the Site, is subject to our Privacy Policy, the terms of which are hereby incorporated into these Terms by reference. We encourage you to read and become familiar with our privacy practices, as described in our Privacy Policy.

Security

We take such commercially reasonable measures as we deem appropriate to secure and protect information transmitted to and from the Site. Nevertheless, we cannot and do not guarantee that any such transmissions are or will be totally secure.

Content

You understand and agree that we own, or (where required, appropriate, or applicable) have licensed, all right, title and interest in and to the Site, including the features, materials, opportunities and services made available on or through the Site, and all information, text, data, graphics, Product images, sound recordings, audio and visual clips, logos, software and all other materials contained therein, and the compilation, collection, design, selection and arrangement thereof (collectively, the “Content”). You acknowledge that the Content constitutes valuable proprietary information that is protected by applicable intellectual property and other proprietary rights, laws and treaties of the United States and other countries, and that you acquire no ownership interest by accessing and using the Site and the Content. Such intellectual property and proprietary rights may include, but are not limited to, various patents, copyrights, trademarks and service marks, registered trademarks and service marks, trade dress protection and trade secrets, and all such rights are and shall remain the property of us or our licensors and content-providers. You may not reproduce, modify, copy, frame, publish, display, post, transmit, download, sell, create derivative works from, or distribute any Content, or any portion thereof, without the express prior written permission of us, except as indicated within these terms.

Trademark

All Ministry Of Supply brands are trademarks of Ministry of Supply and may not be copied, imitated, or used, in whole or in part, without our prior written permission. In addition, all page headers, custom graphics, button icons and scripts are service marks, trademarks, or trade dress of the Ministry of Supply or its affiliates or licensors and may not be copied, imitated, or used, in whole or in part, without our prior written permission. Other trademarks, product names and company names and logos displayed on the Site are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright Agent

Pursuant to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (17 U.S.C. § 512(c)), we have implemented procedures for receiving written notification of claimed copyright infringement and for processing such claims in accordance with such law. If you believe a copyright is being infringed by a user of the Site or by Ministry of Supply, please provide written notice to Ministry of Supply’s designated agent for notice of claims of copyright infringement using the contact form provided here and selecting the “DMCA violations” option, or by sending an email to founders@ministryofsupply.com.

Your written notice must:

contain your physical or electronic signature;

identify the allegedly infringing material in a sufficiently precise manner to allow us to locate the material;

contain adequate information by which we can contact you (including mailing address, telephone number and e-mail address);

contain a statement that you have a good faith belief that use of the copyrighted material is not authorized by the copyright owner, the copyright owner’s agent, or the law; and

contain a statement that the information in the written notice is accurate.

Please do not send notices or inquiries unrelated to alleged copyright infringement to our designated agent.

Shipping Information

For information regarding shipping, see our Shipping & Returns policy. We reserve the right to replace packages and not refund orders where the delivery status shows "Delivered" and the customer claims or has not received. We will do anything in our power to recover and charge offenders where packages go missing or are stolen.

DHL Parcel Direct

The goods will be imported on behalf of the consignee/ebuyer. The consignee authorizes the (name of eTailer/supplier) to import the goods on his behalf. Further, the consignee/buyer agrees that (name of the eTailer/supplier) may delegate the obligation to import the goods on his behalf to a subcontractor (e.g. customs broker). The consignee will pay the taxes & duties in addition with the purchase price of the goods.

Returns, Refunds & Title

To return a product, email q@ministryofsupply.com to obtain return information. We do not take title to returned Products until we receive the product. In our discretion, we may choose to issue a refund or send a replacement Product without requiring a return. In this situation, we do not take title to the refunded item. We try to process returns and refunds as quickly as possible and most refunds are usually processed within a week or so, however, we reserve the right to take up to 6-8 weeks for processing.

Product Descriptions

We take pride in our Products and try to be accurate in our descriptions. However, we do not warrant that our Product descriptions are 100% accurate, complete, reliable, current, or error-free. If a Product is not as described, your sole remedy is to return it in unused condition for a full refund.

Pricing

Except where noted otherwise, the price displayed for Products is the full retail price. It does not include any applicable sales or other taxes that we may be required to collect.

Linked Sites

For your convenience, certain hyperlinks may be provided on the Site that link to other Web sites which are not under our control. We do not endorse or sponsor such Web sites and we are not responsible for the availability, accuracy, content, or any other aspect of such Web sites. We disclaim all liability for such Web sites, for all access to and use thereof, and for use of the links to such Web sites. We also disclaim all liability, and make no representations or warranties, with respect to any products or services made available, sold, or provided to you by any third-party. Your use of other Web sites, and any purchases of products or services, volunteering of time or services, or making of charitable contributions through other Web sites, is subject to the terms and conditions of such other Web sites. You agree that you will bring no suit or claim against the Ministry of Supply arising from or based upon any such use of other Web sites. Hyperlinks to other Web sites that are provided on the Site do not imply that: (a) the Ministry of Supply is affiliated or associated with any linked sites; (b) the Ministry of Supply is legally authorized to use any trademark, trade name, logo, or copyright symbol displayed in connection with or accessible through such links; or (c) any linked site is authorized to use any trademark, trade name, logo, or copyright symbol of the Ministry of Supply.

Links to the Site

Without our express, prior, written permission, you shall not: (a) “frame” the Site or any Content or otherwise cause the Site or any Content to appear in a window with any other material that does not constitute Content; (b) cause the hyperlink to the Site, or the Site or any Content, to be displayed in any way that is disparaging to the Ministry of Supply or any entity that is affiliated or associated with the Ministry of Supply; or (c) otherwise imply or state that any type of relationship or special arrangements exist with the Ministry of Supply and any other entity; (d) use any tradename, trademark, or brand name of Ministry of Supply in metatags, keywords and/or hidden text, including for the purpose of affiliate marketing.

SMS (Text) Marketing

If you elect to receive marketing text messages from us, either via our website or by sending a text message indicating your consent, you are providing your prior express written consent to receive recurring marketing or promotional Text text messages from us (each, a “Text Message”) sent through an automatic telephone dialing system. These may include cart abandon messages. Message frequency varies. This service is optional and is not a condition for purchase. You can opt out of receiving any further Text Messages from us at any time by replying “STOP” to any Text Message you receive from us. For help, reply “HELP” to any Text Message you receive from us or email textsupport@wunderkind.co.In addition to any fee of which you are notified, your mobile provider’s message and data rates may apply to our confirmation Text Message and all subsequent Text Message correspondence according to your individual rate plan provided by your wireless carrier. Please consult your mobile service carrier’s pricing plan to determine the charges for browsing data and sending and receiving Text Messages. Under no circumstances will we or our affiliates be responsible for any Text messaging or wireless charges incurred by you or by a person that has access to your wireless device or telephone number. If your carrier does not permit Text messages, you may not receive the Text Messages.Neither we nor the wireless carriers (such as T-Mobile) will be liable for any delays in the receipt of, or failure to deliver, any Text Messages, as delivery is subject to effective transmission from your network operator. Text Message services are provided on an “AS IS” basis. Data obtained from you in connection with any Text Message services may include your cell phone number, your provider’s name and the date, time and content of your text messages. We may use this information in accordance with our Privacy Policy to contact you and to provide the services you request from us. For more information on how we use telephone numbers, please read our Privacy Policy.If you change or deactivate the phone number you provided, you have an affirmative obligation to update your account information and the phone number(s) attached to your account to prevent us from inadvertently communicating with anyone who acquires any phone number(s) previously attributed to you, and any new phone number(s) you attach to your account may receive our standard marketing Text Messages unless you also unsubscribe via the above procedures.

United States Only

By using the Site, you agree and acknowledge that it is hosted in the United States. If you are attempting to access the Site from a physical location within the European Union, Asia, or any other region with laws or regulations governing Personal Information collection, use, and disclosure that differ from United States laws, please be advised that through your continued use of this Site, which is governed by U.S. law, these Terms, and the Privacy Policy, you are transferring your personal information to the United States and you consent to (a) such transfer, (b) the application of the laws of the United States and/or the Commonwealth of Massachusetts with respect to any dispute arising from or related to the Privacy Policy and/or your use of the Site, other than such rules, regulations, case law, and/or international treaties that would result in the application of the laws of a jurisdiction other than the United States or the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and (c) the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the United States and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Disclaimer

Although we strive to make the Site, the Content and the features, materials, information and services provided through the Site reasonably helpful, useful, reliable and current, you understand and agree that your access to and use of the Site, the Content and all materials, products, information and services available through the Site and the Ministry of Supply are at your own initiative and risk. We do not promise, covenant, represent, warrant, or guarantee that you or any other user of the Site will obtain any particular or tangible result or goal through the use of the Site, or obtain any other product or service in connection with use of the Site. It is solely your responsibility to take appropriate precautions to ensure that any information, materials, or anything else that you submit to or through the Site or to the Ministry of Supply in any other way, or that you access, use, download, or otherwise obtain on or through the Site or by or through the Ministry of Supply, are: (a) up-to-date, accurate, complete, reliable, truthful and suitable to and appropriate for the purpose for which they are intended; and (b) free of viruses and other disabling devices and destructive routines.

THE SITE AND THE CONTENT, AND ALL MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, AND SERVICES AVAILABLE ON OR THROUGH THE SITE AND THE COMPANY ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE,” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OR GUARANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED. WE DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES, INCLUDING ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. WE DO NOT REPRESENT, WARRANT, OR COVENANT THAT THE SITE OR ANY MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES AVAILABLE ON OR THROUGH THE SITE OR THROUGH THE COMPANY ARE OR WILL BE ACCURATE, CURRENT, COMPLETE, RELIABLE, OR APPROPRIATE FOR ANY PARTICULAR USE TO WHICH YOU, YOUR ORGANIZATION, OR ANY THIRD-PARTY MAY CHOOSE TO PUT THEM, THAT THEY ARE OR WILL BE AVAILABLE ON AN UNINTERRUPTED OR ERROR-FREE BASIS, THAT DEFECTS WILL BE CORRECTED, OR THAT THE SITE AND THE MATERIALS, PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE ON OR THROUGH THE SITE AND THROUGH COMPANY ARE FREE OF VIRUSES OR OTHER DISABLING DEVICES OR HARMFUL COMPONENTS.

Limitation of Liability

IN NO EVENT SHALL THE Ministry of Supply, ITS CONTRACTORS, SUPPLIERS, CONTENT-PROVIDERS AND OTHER SIMILAR ENTITIES, AND THE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES AND AGENTS OF EACH OF THE FOREGOING, BE LIABLE TO YOU, YOUR ORGANIZATION, OR ANY OTHER THIRD-PARTY FOR ANY LOSS, COST, DAMAGE, OR OTHER INJURY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, NEGLIGENCE, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH: (A) THE USE OF, OR RELIANCE ON, THE SITE, THE CONTENT, OR THE INFORMATION, MATERIALS AND SERVICES ACCESSIBLE ON OR THROUGH THE SITE OR OTHERWISE MADE AVAILABLE BY the Ministry of Supply, INCLUDING ANY PRODUCTS; (B) THE USE, COPYING, OR DISPLAY OF THE SITE OR THE CONTENT OR THE TRANSMISSION OF INFORMATION TO OR FROM THE SITE OVER THE INTERNET; (C) the Ministry of Supply’S PERFORMANCE OF, OR FAILURE TO PERFORM, ITS OBLIGATIONS IN CONNECTION WITH THESE TERMS; (D) ANY DEFAMATORY, OFFENSIVE, OR ILLEGAL CONDUCT OF YOU, YOUR ORGANIZATION, OTHER USERS OF THE SITE, OR OTHER THIRD-PARTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY NOT-FOR-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS; (E) YOUR PURCHASE AND USE OF ANY GOODS OR SERVICES PROVIDED BY THIRD-PARTIES; OR (F) THE AVAILABILITY, RELIABILITY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, OR QUALITY OF ANY THE SITE OR ANY PRODUCT. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL the Ministry of Supply, ITS CONTRACTORS, SUPPLIERS CONTENT-PROVIDERS AND OTHER SIMILAR ENTITIES, AND THE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES AND AGENTS OF EACH OF THE FOREGOING, BE LIABLE TO YOU, YOUR ORGANIZATION, ANY NOT-FOR-PROFIT ENTITY, OR ANY OTHER THIRD-PARTY FOR ANY INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, SPECIAL, OR SIMILAR DAMAGES OR COSTS (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOST PROFITS OR DATA, LOSS OF GOODWILL, LOSS OF OR DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, LOSS OF USE, BUSINESS INTERRUPTION AND CLAIMS OF THIRD-PARTIES) ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THESE TERMS, THE SITE, ANYTHING DESCRIBED IN THE FOREGOING CLAUSES (A) THROUGH (F) OF THIS PARAGRAPH, OR ANY OTHER CAUSE BEYOND THE CONTROL OF Ministry of Supply, EVEN IF the Ministry of Supply WAS ADVISED, KNEW, OR SHOULD HAVE KNOWN OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES OR COSTS. IN A jurisdiction that does not allow the exclusion or limitation of liability for certain damages, the liability of the Ministry of Supply, its contractors, suppliers, CONTENT-PROVIDERS, and other SIMILAR ENTITIES, and the officers, directors, employees, REPRESENTATIVES and agents of each of the foregoing, shall be limited in accordance with THESE TERMS to the fullest extent permitted by law. Without limiting any of the foregoing, if the Ministry of Supply, its contractors, suppliers, CONTENT-PROVIDERS, OR other SIMILAR ENTITIES, OR ANY OF the officers, directors, employees, REPRESENTATIVES, OR agents of ANY of the foregoing, is found liable to you or TO any third-party AS A RESULT OF any claims or OTHER matters arising under or in connection with THESE TERMS, THE SITE, OR THE USE OF THE SITE, the Ministry of Supply and such parties’ CUMULATIVE, aggregate and maximum liability for all such CLAIMS AND OTHER matters in any calendar year shall not exceed $100. The limitation of liability herein is a fundamental element of the basis of the bargain and reflects a fair allocation of risk. The site would not be provided without such limitations and you agree that the limitations and exclusions of liability, disclaimers and exclusive remedies specified herein will survive even if found to have failed in their essential purpose.

Indemnification

You agree to indemnify, defend and hold the Ministry of Supply, and the officers, directors, employees and agents of the Ministry of Supply, harmless from and against all claims, demands, suits and all other proceedings, and all resulting loss, damage, liability, cost and expense (including reasonable attorneys’ fees), your access to and use of the Content, the Site and other materials, products and services available on or through the Site and the Ministry of Supply, your violation of these Terms, or your violation of any rights of another. We reserve, and you grant to us, the right to assume exclusive defense and control of any matter subject to indemnification by you. All rights and duties of indemnification that are set forth herein shall survive termination of these Terms.

Miscellaneous

These Terms and the Privacy Policy and our Shipping & Return policy (as each may be revised and amended at any time and from time to time) collectively constitute the entire agreement with respect to your access to and use of the Site, the Content and any other materials, products and services available on or through the Site or through the Ministry of Supply. Our electronically or otherwise properly stored copy of these Terms shall be deemed to be the true, complete, valid, authentic and enforceable copy of these Terms, and you agree that you shall not contest the admissibility or enforceability of Ministry of Supply’s copy of these Terms in connection with any action or proceeding arising out of or relating to these Terms. Except as expressly provided for herein, these Terms do not confer any rights, remedies, or benefits upon any person other than you and the Ministry of Supply may assign its rights and duties under these Terms at any time to any third-party without notice. You may not assign these Terms without our prior written consent. These Terms shall be binding on and inure to the benefit of the parties hereto and their respective successors and assigns. Should any provision of these Terms be held to be void, invalid, unenforceable, or illegal by a proper legal authority, the validity and enforceability of the other provisions hereof shall not be affected. You are responsible for complying with any and all laws of the jurisdiction from which you are accessing the Site and any other jurisdiction whose laws apply to you or your actions. You agree that you will not access or use the Site, the Content, or any other information or materials on the Site in violation of the aforementioned laws or these Terms.

Questions Regarding the Site or these Terms

Please contact us with any questions regarding the Site or these Terms by e-mail atq@ministryofsupply.com.

Acknowledgement

BY USING AND ACCESSING THE SITE, YOU AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THESE TERMS AND THE PRIVACY POLICY REFERENCED HEREIN.