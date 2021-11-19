Shipping & Returns

Returns & Exchanges

We are committed to providing you with the absolute best products, from how they fit to how they perform every day. That is why we’ve partnered with Happy Returns to offer free returns and exchanges on any order within 100 days of purchase (excluding Previous Generation, Capsule Sale, Gift Cards and As-Is items).

What's new?

Beginning July 15, 2021: Earn $15 in bonus site credit when you exchange items for an e-gift card.

Beginning November 1, 2021: Orders placed after November 1st are eligible for return through January 31st of the following year for extended holiday returns.

How do I start a return or exchange?

Using your order number and shipping zip code, you can begin a return or exchange using our Online Returns Center here. Choose between a refund, exchange for a different size of the same item, or an exchange for store credit – as well as how you’d like to return your items:

In person at one of our store locations

In person at a Happy Returns Bar Location

By Mail (with free shipping via Happy Returns or FedEx)

Which items are eligible for return?

All items are eligible for return or exchanges unless they are marked as Final Sale. Final Sale items are clearly marked on their specific product pages, in your shopping cart, during checkout, and in order confirmation emails. Final Sale items include Previous Generation, Capsule Sale, Gift Cards and As-Is items.

All other items must meet the following conditions to be eligible for a refund:

are in new, unworn condition, with original hangtags attached

do not have tears, pilling, sweat stains, makeup stains or other visible markings

have not been altered, washed or otherwise damaged

Masks and Mask Filters

Masks and Mask Filters are Final Sale and not eligible for returns or exchanges. This is to ensure the safety of our warehouse partners as well as our customers.

Homeº Apollo Climate Control Duvets

Please contact our customer service team at q@ministryofsupply.com to initiate a return on purchases of our Homeº Apollo Climate Control Duvet. Duvets must be unopened in new, unused condition to be eligible for a refund. Opened or lightly used duvets will only be eligible for site credit.

‘First-try’ Policy for Boxer Briefs

If your first pair of Boxer Briefs didn’t fit quite right, you can return or exchange it within 30 days from purchase. Any subsequent purchases after your first purchase will not be eligible for returns or exchanges and will be Final Sale. For questions or issues, please reach out to q@ministryofsupply.com.

What is your return and exchange policy?

We offer free returns on unworn items in their original condition (undamaged, unwashed, tags attached) within 30 days of purchase, and free exchanges for store credit within the first 100 days after purchase. Store credit is redeemable online at ministryofsupply.com or in-store.

We charge a $25 International return fee for international returns, which is deducted from your refund. There is no return fee for exchanges or site credit. International customers are responsible for any duties/fees that may apply from return or exchange shipping.

When can I expect my refund for my return?

In-Person Returns: Refunds on In-person returns at a Happy Returns location or at one of our stores will be processed immediately. This is the fastest option to receive a refund. Refunds for store credit, including exchanges for e-Gift Cards, will also be available instantly once your return is processed.

For U.S. Returns by Mail: Items mailed back via Happy Returns typically take 1-2 weeks to arrive at the warehouse and can take up to 3 weeks from the date shipped to be processed.We'll send you an email once your return package has been received and another email confirming your refund has been fully processed. If you've waited more than 3 weeks with no email from us, please contact q@ministryofsupply.com.

For International Returns by Mail: For international returns, please send your return tracking information to us at q@ministryofsupply.com along with the order number(s) and item(s) you are returning.

How do I return or exchange a Gift?

Gift returns and exchanges may also be processed using our Online Returns Center here by selecting the “Receive a gift?” option. You will need is the original order number (located on the gift receipt or packing slip). Please email q@ministryofsupply.com if you need assistance locating the original order information.

What if I receive a damaged or incorrect item in my order?

If your order arrives containing a damaged or incorrect item, please email our support team at q@ministryofsupply.com with your order details, packing slip and a photo of the issue – we’ll do everything we can to make it right.