How Hybrid Seersucker Works
As the weather warms up in the Northern Hemisphere, we’re always looking for ways to stay cool. We’re fans of inventions new and old, and in many cases blending them together, which led to our Hybrid Seersucker's unique spin on a classic warm-weather fabric.
When it comes to shirting and suiting, seersucker fabric is popular in India as a means of staying cool in extreme heat and humidity. In fact, its name originates from the Hindi words for sheer and shakar, which mean “milk and sugar” — a nod to the juxtaposed smooth and rough surfaces of the fabric, made by applying uneven tension during the weaving process. Different colors were often used to signify the high and low-tension yarns, resulting in its signature striped aesthetic.
In our our post about ventilation, we discussed that some fabrics can create a hot and humid micro-climate between our skin and the fabric surface — when a fabric is flat, it lies closer to the skin, reflects heat and moisture back towards the body.
Additionally,this smaller air gap means increased skin contact, which can quickly become uncomfortable.
Seersucker's rippled surface decreases skin contact, which can reduce the “clammy” feeling in humid weather. In creating this gap, it also increases airflow and circulation between the itself and the skin, allowing hot air to more easily move away from the body.
Finally, as moisture will inevitably accumulate on the surface of the fabric, we’ve reinvented the traditional all-cotton construction with a moisture-wicking blend of Coolmax® Polyester. Combined with an enhanced stretch knit, Hybrid offers an incredibly comfortable experience through the hottest time of the year.