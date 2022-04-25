How Hybrid Seersucker Works

As the weather warms up in the Northern Hemisphere, we’re always looking for ways to stay cool. We’re fans of inventions new and old, and in many cases blending them together, which led to our Hybrid Seersucker's unique spin on a classic warm-weather fabric.

When it comes to shirting and suiting, seersucker fabric is popular in India as a means of staying cool in extreme heat and humidity. In fact, its name originates from the Hindi words for sheer and shakar, which mean “milk and sugar” — a nod to the juxtaposed smooth and rough surfaces of the fabric, made by applying uneven tension during the weaving process. Different colors were often used to signify the high and low-tension yarns, resulting in its signature striped aesthetic.