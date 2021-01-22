Vaccine Education Guide
Science you can trust to make an informed decision
Herd immunity is a community effort, and we all have to do our part. Coronavirus spreads from person to person, but so does education. We’re here to amplify trusted vaccine education resources, helping to address the natural concerns society will have.
We've assembled this guide of medical and science-based resources to help you navigate the information and start conversations grounded in science.
Updated 01.22.2021
1. What is the COVID-19 vaccine and how does it work?
The COVID-19 vaccines uses mRNA, specifically, genetic code that instructs how to make the spike protein on the coronavirus and teaches your immune system to recognize it in advance.
Source: CDC
2. Are the COVID-19 Vaccines Effective?
The vaccines are 94-95% effective.
In the Pfizer Phase 3 trials, of the 43,661 volunteers, 170 people to come down with symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. Among those who got those who were sick, 162 had recieved the placebo shot, while the other eight had recieved the mRNA vaccine. This demonstrates the dramatic change in outcomes due to the vaccine.
Source: CDC
3. Who was included in the trials?
Both companies' vaccine studies managed to recruit a reasonably diverse group of people. Moderna reports 6,000 enrollees who identified as Hispanic or Latinx and more than 3,000 participants who identified as Black or African American, as well as 7,000 people older than 65, and 5,000 with high-risk chronic diseases.
Source: CDC
4. How were the COVID-19 vaccines able to be developed quickly?
New technologies including genomic sequencing have accelerated development without short-cutting the steps. Parallel tracks of Phases 1, 2, 3 trials and manufacturing, shortened overall length. The FDA was involved in the entire development process from pre-clinical trials through Phase 3 Approval.
Source: FDA
5. What are the approved vaccines?
There are two FDA-approved vaccines in the United States. The FDA-approved Moderna and Pfizer Vaccines are functionally similar, stimulating your immune system to produce covid-like spike proteins, and thus generating antibodies against the coronavirus. Three other vaccines are in Phase 3 clinical trials in the US.
Source: CDC
6. When and where do I get vaccinated?
Here's the priority list from the FDA and CDC. Check the link below for the latest information.
Source: CDC
