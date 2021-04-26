Dr. Alok Patel

Questions with Dr. Patel

While Dr. Patel has been endlessly busy for the past several weeks, he graciously found some time to check in with us. Here’s what we learned:

How would you describe yourself in 10 words or less?

A public health hype man, who only needed four words. Boom.

What music do you listen to?

You’re going to get a loaded answer here because depending on my mood or workflow, there’s a different genre. I’m a huge audiophile and appreciate anything with raw talent and innovation.

In one day, I’ll jump from Parov Stelar to Nirvana to Kid Koala to Rage Against the Machine to the Asteroid Galaxy Tour to Jurassic 5 to Tchaikovsky to Alice in Chains to Jacqueline Taieb.

This is not an exaggeration.

Who are your influences/role models?

Bruce Lee, Martin Scorcese, Dr. Richard Besser, John Oliver, my powerhouse wife, and my parents.

What TV shows or movies have you watched recently?

Movies: The Charade, Ip Man 4, and Heat.

TV shows: The Last Dance (which is one of best-made sports documentaries I’ve ever seen) and Ozark.

But above all, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air or Simpsons seasons 3-9 reruns are a mainstay in my life.

How do you take your coffee?

At home: Black with a sprinkle of licorice powder (Bought it in Stockholm, it’s revolutionary).

At a place that knows what they’re doing: Pour-over, black.

What’s your favorite place?

For everyday, my favorite place has to be New York City and as far as a place I’ve visited, it's Tibet.

What’s one place you would love to visit?

Easter Island. It’s going to happen.

If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be?

Shakira. Can we make this happen? No? Fine, Barack Obama.

How did you hear about Ministry of Supply?

I have a close friend, who lived in Boston, who raved about Ministry of Supply. He lived on airplanes and Amtraks and swore by the brand as a reliable “go-to” for professionals constantly on the run.

What are your favorite Ministry of Supply pieces?

[It has to be] a tie between my Indigo Heather Kinetic Blazer and my Black Velocity Suit. I’ve put the Kinetic Blazer through so much abuse over the past year and you’d never be able to tell. I’ve dressed it up and down, spilled coffee on it, folded it up and stored it in a backpack, and more. The Black Velocity Suit is the only suit I own I can comfortably do handstands, ride a bike to work or practice kicks in - that says a lot. Also, it fits me so perfectly, people have asked if it was a custom-made piece.

What have you discovered that has surprised you?

What it takes to actually be happy, or should I say how little it takes if you have the right mindset. I know CEOs, worth millions of dollars, who are miserable and others, working 9-to-5s who seem to live each day with fulfillment with an indelible zeal for life.

I also discovered the joy of playing Mario Kart on Nintendo Switch, while on a zoom call, with my high school friends. This is officially the world’s greatest “sheltered-in-place” activity.

What’s one thing you wish you had more time for?

I honestly wish I had more time to read. Audiobooks have become a staple in my life but nothing replaces a physical book.

How do you balance everything?

My wife keeps me in check and reminds me to take breaks, put the phone down, and to get organized. She has her own wedding and event planning business and I took notes from her in how to say “no” and prioritize tasks.

Recently, as I’ve gotten busier, focusing on exercise, sleep, and mental breaks has been crucial for my balance. It’s become a necessity.

Dr. Patel can be found on ABC 7 News, on Instagram @alokpatelmd, and at his website on alokpatelmd.com. Thank you for taking the time to talk with us, Doctor!