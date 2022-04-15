Recycled Materials
As a producer of apparel there's an opportunity to take advantage of plastic recycling to reduce our global footprint. Recycled fabrics paired with renewable solar-powered fabric milling allows us to reduce a garment's carbon emissions by over 50%. Remaining emissions that we haven't been able to eliminate are offset—so every product can achieve carbon-neutrality.
10%
GLOBAL GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS
Stem from apparel & footwear production
52%
CARBON FOOTPRINT
Carbon emissions of performance fabric come mostly from petroleum drilling and refining
We believe that through innovative fabrics, there's a better way.
Our Recycling Process
Less Waste. Zero Net-Emissions.
Accelerating Progress
Real change occurs at scale—that's why when it comes to making garments out of recycled content, we focus on our highest-volume products.
31
STYLES
Made with majority-recycled content
43%
AVERAGE RECYCLED CONTENT
Global Recycling Standard certified content across our product line (including our 100% recycled Aero Zero°)
1,127,908
POST-CONSUMER WATER BOTTLES
Diverted from landfills in the past year
21
TONNES OF CO2
Worth of emissions saved—2.1 trips around the Earth in a car
