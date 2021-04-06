New Balance
Reinventing a classic.
Inspired by the first steps taken on the Moon by Neil Armstrong in 1969, we’re introducing our first sneaker exclusive with New Balance. Built on the iconic 574 platform, this limited edition takes advantage of the radically engineered technologies that power our clothing.
New Balance and Ministry of Supply
Ministry of Supply and New Balance are pioneers of the apparel and footwear industries, and we both call BOston our home. We've been working with the New Balance team for over 18 months to design and build this sneaker concept using our respective core technologies.
Lunar Suede
Neil Armstrong famously described the surface of the Moon as “fine and powdery… like powdered charcoal.” We gave New Balance’s signature suede the lunar treatment for the MOS NB 574.
"Strain Analysis" Toe Box
Photogrammetric Strain Analysis is the tool we use to understand movement and translate it into extremely high-performance clothing. We adapted the cross-hatch visualization of strain analysis onto the toe box ventilation pattern of the sneaker, enhancing airflow and mobility.
Kinetic Panels
Kinetic is made from Japanese Primeflex polyester, a warp-knit fabric that has the feel and structure of a woven, and the breathability and stretch of a knit. We used a cationic dyeing process to give the fabric its heathered lunar look, and incorporated Kinetic into the tongue and upper of the sneaker to take advantage of it’s stretch, breathability, and moisture-wicking capabilities.
Constructed in New England
“The New Balance 574 is an old-school dad sneaker—it’s not the obvious choice for a high-performance makeover. Which is exactly why we dig it.”