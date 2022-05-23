The Guide to Workleisure
Comfort has become a staple in the last year, but seeing people in person begs us to look sharp and presentable in high-definition. Business casual isn't business as usual anymore. Think the comfort of athleisure, while still polished enough for meeting in person.
What is Workleisure?
Look sharp and presentable with without sacrificing everyday comfort.
Polished fabrics that feel like your favorite T-shirts & sweats.
Ditch the dry cleaner. No shrinking, no wrinkling.
A stylish easy silhouette can still look sharp and put together.
Staples ready to tackle active commutes, office time and the weekend.
Here are five simple rules to keep in mind for dressing your best around humans again.
1. Go All Knit
Knits are the secret sauce of comfort with their inherent softness and stretch. Dense, elevated knits and warp-knits also offer the structure of traditional woven garments for a polished look. Our Hybrid & Apollo shirts, Composite tees and Kinetic pants are a game changer in this category.
Structured Knits
The perfect balance of stretch, softness and structure.
2. Untucked & Easy Fit Shirts
Opt for looser, breezier, shirts - worn untucked that maintain a casual aesthetic.
Easy Fit Tops
Breezy fits help keep you cool.
3. Sneakers are Okay (and Encouraged!)
Sneakers keep your feet happy on the go, and add a bit of personality to any look. Pair with joggers or a shorter-inseam tapered leg to complement your silhouette.
Sneaker-Friendly Bottoms
Fits to pair with your favorite kicks.
4. Go Beltless
Your waist changes when you sit, stand or move around—but belts don't accomodate that. Pants with comfortable stretch waistbands and drawstrings (we call them Magic Waistbands) are key here. For an elevated look, you can still tuck in your shirt.
Magic Waistbands
For a perfect fit every time.
5. Smart Layering is Key
A simple blazer or chore coat is the perfect transition piece between the dressier and casual parts of your day—and they keep you cozy through brisk mornings and office AC, even as the day heats up.
Versatile Layers
Easy blazers (and blazer alternatives) for all occasions.
Mission: Agile
