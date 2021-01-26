  • about
  • Welcome to Ministry of Supply
nasa patented materials gif

Unrestricted comfort

Designed, built, and tested to perform.

Shop Now
Close up of Men's Blue Tattersall Aero Zero Dress Shirt and Men's Light Grey Momentum Chino on model with hand in pants pocket

Lightweight, Soft-spun Polyester

Offers durable stretch, next-level wrinkle resistance, and easy all-day comfort.

Shop Chinos
Momentum Chinos Chinos On-Model

Stretch Meets Softness

Standard khakis are stiff, stuffy and require constant ironing to look sharp.

Shop Chinos
Momentum On-Model

★★★★★

"Great Feel, Fit, Finish" — Rich S.

Shop Chinos

$15 Offer valid for first-time purchase over $30. Non-transferrable. Cannot be combined with other discounts or promotional offers.

Explore our other platforms

Man and woman standing against a brick wall waring Fusion pants

Kinetic15

Meet the fabric that ran a record-shattering half-marathon. Warp-knit Kinetic fabric has the structure of a woven, but with an immense capacity for omnidirectional motion thanks to spring-like fibers that stretch without wearing out or breaking down.
Close-Up of Hybrid Fleece Fabric

Hybrid6

Natural and performance fibers blended for better garments.
navy composite merino long sleeve tee wavy fabric

Composite13

Merino wool blends engineered at the fiber level to create versatile garments with next-level softness, natural odor control, and enhanced durability.
Man in Velocity Suit surrounded by moisture

Velocity7

The look and feel of classic wool engineered for easy care and performance.