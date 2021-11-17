Men's Gift Guide
Give him a thoughtful gift
Looking for a meaningful gift? We put together these guides to help you find the right gear that unlocks comfort and productivity throughout the day.
For the Active
For anyone always trying to squeeze a workout into their day, our Active Kit shines with easy packability and antimicrobial, odor- and moisture-mitigating yarns, for more wearing and less washing on the go. (Even if they delay that shower a little longer than they should.)
For the Entrepreneur
For someone always scrambling to get one more thing done, our warp-knit stretch jackets and pants move seamlessly through your day while being presentable anywhere. Inherently wrinkle-resistant fabrics save 10 minutes of ironing or dry cleaning on the big pitch days (even if it’s on video).
For the Traveler
Whether constantly commuting to work or traveling, inherently wrinkle-resistant fabrics pack down easily and emerge from the travel bag crisp and ready to go - all with versatile style that’s comfortable but sharp.
For the Minimalist
For someone whose mantra is “fewer, better things”, our resilient knits have the largest aesthetic versatility from work week to weekend. Plus, every product has passed 50+ durability tests, ensuring comfort that’ll last a lifetime.
For the Creator
For someone who’s trying to create their best work, whether a photographer, weekend maker or is looking to channel their inner Architect. Polished silhouettes, coordinated colors and 50-pt durability tests allow you to laser-focus on your creative pursuits - and let the results speak for themselves.