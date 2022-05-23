Magic Workleisure Details Overview

We designed and engineered this suite of features for modern work and play: combining comfort and everyday functionality without sacrificing sharp styling. These details are more than aesthetic—they'll unlock your new lifestyle.

The magic is in the details.

Magic Waistband

Magic Stretch Waistband

Our waistlines expand 5-10% when seated, but belts don’t accommodate for that. Our innovative elastic waistbands with hidden drawstrings offer the comfort of sweats in a clean, smooth silhouette with no bunching, unlocking comfortable wear whether you’re sitting, standing or on the go.

Always comfortable belt-free wear.

New
women's slate blue kinetic pull on pant flat shot of front
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Blue
$ 128
New
men's navy kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
$ 128
New
men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 148
New
men's navy kinetic tapered pant flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Tapered Pant Navy
$ 148
Magic Cuffs

Magic Stretch Cuffs

We achieve a perfect tapered cut while offering easy on/off, through subtle half-back elastic ribbing that’s dyed to match the sharp look in the front.

A sharp taper without the hassle.

Magic Adjustable Hem

Magic Adjustable Hem

A unique system of hidden snaps or buttons let you adjust your inseam to fit the weather (or your outfit) at a moment’s notice.

The perfect length for any outfit.

women's navy herringbone fusion straight leg pant flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Herringbone
$ 138
New
men's navy tweed fusion pant flat shot of front showing drawcord
Men's Fusion Pant Navy Tweed
$ 148
Magic Collar

Magic Collar

Hidden stitching paired with built in collar stays offers the dependability of a button-down collar with a clean look—fly-away collars are a thing of the past.

Fly away, fly-aways.

Purposeful Pockets

Purposeful Pockets

Our pockets are designed for modern necessities and easy carry; phone, keys, wallet and Airpods—always accessible, and always intuitive. (Our Women's bottoms all have pockets, too!)

A place for everything.

Mens Dark Black Velocity Pant - Front
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Black
$ 188
Movement Sleeve

Movement Sleeves

Inspired by the raglan cut of a pitcher’s uniform, our new sleeve designs allow greater freedom of movement and a well-defined shoulder line.

Enhanced ergonomics for effortless motion.

New
men's navy apollo raglan sport shirt flat shot of front
Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt Navy
$ 98
men's stone blue composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Stone Blue
$ 58
Crisp bounce-back knits

Crisp, Structured Stretch

Ultra-high density knitting offers the stretch of athleticwear with the softness of loungewear—without compromising on sharp looks.

Stealthily stretchy staples.

Hybrid Un-tucked / Tucked Fit

Hybrid Tucked / Un-Tucked Fit

A universal, versatile shirt length that's optimized to stay tucked if you want, with a flattering length and shape for untucked wearers.

Tucked or un-tucked—the choice is in your capable hands.

men's indigo jaspe grid aero button down flat shot of front
Men's Aero Button-Down Indigo Jaspe Grid
$ 128
men's grey tonal stripe hybrid button-down flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Button-Down Grey Tonal Stripe
$ 128
