  • about
  • A Decade of Innovation in Comfort

A Decade of Innovation in Comfort

We've been using science to engineer more comfortable clothes for nearly a decade - learn about Ministry of Supply through a history of our flagship products.

Ministry of Supply Founders

2012: Founded at MIT

Gihan and Aman met at MIT - while their friends were hacking code, they were united by a shared passion for hacking clothes, making more comfortable dress shirts and socks from their favorite athletic gear.

Apollo Shirt in Space

2012: Apollo Shirt

2012 saw the launch of our flagship shirt built with NASA's temperature-regulating Phase Change Materials, and a 19x more breathable than cotton pique knit.

Apollo

Born from Spacesuits, built for Earth.

Coffee-infused Socks

2013: Atlas Socks

We launched Atlas Socks in 2013 with coffee-based s.Cafe odor control and a pressure-mapped footbed for next-level comfort - inspired by Aman's first prototypes sewing dress socks and running socks together.

Atlas

Odor controlling socks built for all-day comfort.

close up of men's solid blue nylon aero dress shirt shot of front

2014: Aero Shirt

We debuted our versatile Performance Professional dress shirt in 2014, with thermoset fibers that release wrinkles in the dryer, and subtle laser-cut underarm ventilation. No longer did you need to choose between comfort and a sharp aesthetic.

Aero

Ditch the dry cleaner with self-ironing shirts.

men's indigo jaspe grid aero button down flat shot of front
Men's Aero Button-Down Indigo Jaspe Grid
$ 128
Select a color
men's sky blue grid aero dress shirt flat shot of front
Men's Aero Dress Shirt Sky Blue Grid
$ 128
Select a color
Woman Guinness World Record

2015: Kinetic Suit

Gihan and his wife Karoline put our latest iteration of suiting to the test and set the men's and women's world records for fastest-half marathons in a suit, wearing our warp knit Kinetic Blazer and Pants.

Kinetic

Spring-like warp knit fabric unlocks unrivaled stretch.

3D Print-Knit Blazer

2016: 3D Print-Knit Blazer

To push the bounds of sustainability and comfort we engineered the world's first 3D computerized-knit blazer. Made as a single, seamless piece with virtually zero waste and produced on-demand in our Boston store, it set the foundation for our future supply chain (and led to the creation of the 3D Print-Knit Mask°).

3D Print-Knit

3D articulation and ventilation built around the human body.

Washable Suit

2017: Velocity Suiting

A revolution in suiting, bringing machine washability to the final frontier through thermoset fibers and novel construction techniques.

Velocity

Machine-washability in an timeless silhouette.

Mercury Jacket

2018: Mercury Intelligent Heated Jacket

The world's first intelligent heated jacket with "smart thermostat" and voice control functionality. Winner of Fast Company's Innovation By Design Award, and featured at the MoMA Design Store.

Mercury

Intelligent heated jackets for advanced temperature regulation.

Aero Zero Dress Shirt

2019: Aero Zeroº

Continuing our sustainability efforts, we launched our first carbon-neutral dress shirt, made of 100% recycled fabric milled under solar power. Through Aero Zeroº, we have measured, reduced and offset our entire supply chain and operations to become Climate Neutral Certified.

Aero Zeroº

100% Recycled. Zero carbon footprint.

3d print knit mask floating in the air

2020: Maskº

We designed, tested and rapidly produced face masks with Nelson Labs-rated filters, and donated over 40,000 masks to frontline workers. We continue to help through the pandemic by making comfortable and effective masks available to all.

Maskº

Comfortable and effective. Nelson Labs-rated filters.

3D Garment Design

2022... and Beyond.

Here's to another decade of innovation.