50,000+ 5-Star Reviews for product tested and worn by people doing life changing work.
“I've been in love with your [Luxe Touch] T-shirts and have all the colors and 2-3 of each as backups! Ministry of Supply creates staples that surpass anything else out there—surprised at the fit and the ability of the cloth just to sit and look fresh all day long. ”
Belinda Chun, Management & Corporate Art Consultant
Read the Reviews
- Ana R.
- Olivia K.
- Marielle M.
- Debra E.
Shop Belinda's Favorites
“[Apollo Shirt] has become my everyday uniform. I love that the shirts don’t wrinkle and have a quality look. The shirt is something that can be “man folded” and doesn’t require me to carry any extra luggage.” (He owns 16!)
Steven Kaufman, Founder and CEO, Zeus Equity Group and ZeusLending.com
Read the Reviews
- Billy W.
- Brandon B.
- Ken O.
- Hajj F.
Shop Steven's Favorites
“The Black Velocity Suit is the only suit I own I can comfortably do handstands, ride a bike to work or practice kicks in - that says a lot.”
Dr. Alok Patel, Doctor, Journalist, and Producer
Read the Reviews
-Gavi A.
- Tony W.
- Chris B.
- Corey D.
Shop Dr. Patel's Favorites
“The Apollo Shirt Dress as a filmmaker has been functional, and is fashionable, timeless, plus it has pockets!”
Larissa Rhodes, Filmmaker
Read the Reviews
- Angela F.
- Ronni T.
- Angela E.
- Ivonne D.
Shop Larissa's Favorites
“I can wear [Kinetic Suit] to everything, from a professional meeting to a construction job site, while maintaining comfort and style. And because everything is machine washable, I love saving time and money from not making weekly trips to the dry cleaners.”
Brad Prestbo, The Maker
Read the Reviews
- Kyle C.
- Daniel P.
- Jonathan G.
- James J.
Shop Brad's Favorites
“The colors are versatile and easy to mix and match, which makes putting together an outfit a breeze and gives me back precious time to spend doing things I love.”
Julie Loh, Pharmacist
Read the Reviews
- Ana R.
- Olivia K.
- Marielle M.
- Debra E.