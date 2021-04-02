PARTNER FACTORY:

Matsuoka Group

LOCATIONS:

Hanoi, Vietnam | Pinghu, China

PRODUCTS PRODUCED:

Kinetic, Velocity and Doppler

What We Make There:

We’ve been working with the Matsuoka Group for over 5 years to make our most-tailored garments such as our Velocity and Kinetic blazers and pants, as well as Kinetic and Light Layer outerwear.

Matsuoka specializes in tailored garments - particularly men’s and women’s blazers and slacks, with tailoring expertise and know-how, skilled craftsmanship and an investment in machinery that enhances the durability and sharpens the aesthetic.