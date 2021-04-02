PARTNER FACTORY:

Luthai

LOCATIONS:

Cần Thơ, Vietnam

PRODUCTS PRODUCED:

Aero, Hybrid

What We Make There:

Luthai is a world-renowned vertically-integrated shirt fabric maker and manufacturer. Their expertise ranges from traditional cotton broadcloths, to our favorite custom-milled blended-fiber knits such as in our Hybrid shirts.

Because Luthai operates both the fabric mill and garment factories - they have the ability to utilize machinery specific to each fabric type to create the optimal shirt.