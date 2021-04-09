Rigorous Testing

The Kinetic platform is a unique, warp-knit fabric with spring-like fibers that give it unrivaled stretch and mobility - making it a favorite for athletes. To put Kinetic Adaptiveº to the test we worked with Gold Medalist Paralympians who put Adaptiveº through the paces in their off-court lives. Through four rounds of prototypes, the feedback we recieved from Alana Nichols and fellow Paralympians guided not only the fit and features of Adaptive°, but the aesthetic too.