man sitting on a bench using his phone wearing a white aero zero dress shirt

Customer Spotlight: Hajj Flemings

Hajj Flemings has been a Ministry of Supply customer since 2012. As an entrepreneur, athlete and father, he radiates positive energy and inspiration as he channels his life's work.

man walking down the street wearing a grey kinetic suit

As the founder of Rebrand Cities, Hajj has built his entrepreneurial career around driving economic impact to the small business community in urban cities. It's his job to build people up, and he handles his own business with a similar drive. "Remember—you have everything you need. You were always created to be a star."

man sitting outdoors using a tablet wearing a white aero zero dress shirt

A champion of the modern hybrid work style, Hajj is often on the go, working from local coffee shops and his SUV—wherever and whenever he's needed. He balances his life as a parent on top of his work, which means working quickly and efficiently to squeeze in more "dad time".

His approach to a daily "uniform"? Fewer, better pieces. "Highly successful people live very disciplined lives—they reduce the number of decisions they have to make by creating powerful habits." To that end, Ministry of Supply has become an integral part of his life, work and routine. "It's the new modern luxury."

"Remember, successful people don't start their day by chasing other people's dreams."

Find out more about Hajj on his Instagram page

man working out wearing men's newton active shorts and composite merino active tee man talking on phone wearing fusion terry shorts and sweatshirt
man sitting in cushion chair wearing sunglasses and a black apollo sport shirt and kinetic pants man sitting on the arm of a couch wearing a white aero zero dress shirt and black pace tapered chinos

Shop Hajj's Favorites

Fewer, better pieces to take you through your day, every day.

Have a story worth sharing? Email us at q@ministryofsupply.com and you might be featured in an upcoming article.