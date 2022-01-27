Collaborations

Ministry of Supply x New Balance

Inspired by Neil Armstrong's the first steps on the Moon in 1969, we built our first ever sneaker with New Balance. Built on the iconic 574 platform, these sneakers take advantage of the same radically engineered technologies that power our clothing.

Neil Armstrong famously described the surface of the Moon as “fine and powdery… like powdered charcoal.” We gave New Balance’s signature suede the lunar treatment for the MOS NB 574.