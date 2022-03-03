Ministry of Supply x Clover PlantForm Lunch Bag
Introducing the Ministry of Supply x Clover PlantForm Lunch Bag: an all-new creation from Clover Food Labs and Ministry of Supply, two MIT-founded brands who share a love for innovating food and clothing through science.
This durable, reusable tote is hand-crafted by deWolfe Leather Goods of Boston from Tyvek® and PlantForm, a vegan leather alternative made from an innovative blend of corn and rubber.
For a limited time, Boston-area residents can get this bag when they purchase a Meal Box* with Clover Food Labs.
An homage to the classic brown paper bag, designed to be used again and again.
Rugged waterproof material means long-lasting durability.
This bag is built with PlantForm, an eco-conscious, plant-based alternative to leather.
A roll top with snap closure keeps your meal secure on the go.
Our first iteration of PlantForm
PlantForm is an innovative take on plant-based vegan leather. Our latest iteration is crafted using Mirum, a fusion of corn, rubber and sand that creates a durable material without using petroleum like other vegan leathers.
We’re continuing to develop and perfect a plant-based leather alternative for some upcoming products, beginning with this special collaboration.
Terms & Conditions: Sold exclusively through Clover Food Lab. Must be located 30 miles from zip code 02139. Participants must order a Winter Seasonal, Mediterranean or Maple Celebration Box through Clover Food Lab; add-on boxes and supplements do not qualify. Offer available while supplies last; the first 250 meal boxes will receive a bag. order by 3/3 at 5pm ET for Monday orders and 3/8 at 5pm for Thursday orders.