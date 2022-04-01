Careers
Join Our Team
We’re a group of empathetic inventors who come from a variety of backgrounds. We enjoy sharing our cultures, perspectives, skill sets, and life purposes with one another. Whether we are creating the first ever carbon neutral dress shirt or designing the perfect roof deck charcuterie board, we work earnestly and synergistically. One team, one dream!
HQ
We are always looking for the most empathetic, innovative, and bright minds to join our family. If you’re looking to join a small, close-knit team, enjoy pushing boundaries, and are looking for your next big challenge, this may be the place for you!
Headquartered in Boston, MA.
Stores
This is not your typical retail job! We are looking for bright, motivated team members who are ready to take on new challenges, explore your strengths, and grow with our team.
There are currently no open positions for our Flagship Store.
Meet Our Team
Aman Advani
CEO & Co–Founder
Gihan Amarasiriwardena
President & Co-Founder
Tiffani Beyer
Customer Experience Manager
Helen Fulmer
Social Media Coordinator
Brian Hammonds
Master of Light
Kathryn Higham
Associate Technical Designer
Brian Kennedy
Ops Guy
Nicole Mazzola
Director of Merchandising
Jarlath Mellet
Design Director
Angela Pyne
Graphic Design Associate
Sally Schultz
Director of Product
Zach Warner
Keeper of Words
Corey Weilheimer
Marketing Manager
Tessa Whitley
Supply Chain and Operations Manager
Ian Worgaftik
Chief Strategy Officer
Be an Empathetic Inventor
Our mission is to make clothing that removes the friction in people’s lives. Clothing that fits into your lifestyle, whether you’re working from home, hopping off a 30-hour flight for a business meeting, or playing with your kids in the park after work. While working to integrate form and function, we also strive to ensure our customers and community are equipped for whatever life throws their way. We’ve recently introduced a 1 In, 1 Out program for customers to donate used clothing to others in need, courtesy interview outfitting for those that may not be in a position to buy right now, and developed Mask° Kits for front line healthcare workers fighting Covid-19.
Create a Scientifically Better World
We believe the world can be a better place, adopting the mantra Scientifically Better as our approach to problem solving. We are dedicated to combating waste in the textile industry by reducing our footprint, and are constantly thinking of ways we can better reduce our impact on the environment and create a more sustainable world. We've been carbon neutral from day zero, and we’re investing in projects to minimize our footprint. Together we hope to change the world, with every resource at our disposal.
Work with Agility
We are a lean team with many talents, and are always looking for ways to use those outside skills and passions to better our business. Our crew members, both at HQ and in stores, help write our blog posts, direct our photo shoots, and lead the charge in making key operational changes. We lean on each other for knowledge, and we celebrate each other’s strengths.
Live and Work with Passion and Purpose
Just like with our clothing, we are constantly looking to improve ourselves. Being a part of our team means tapping into a wealth of knowledge, as our team members are not only expert learners, but teachers as well. We enjoy sparking intellectual curiosity and providing ample opportunities to learn and have fun. At Ministry of Supply you can look forward to book clubs, creative sessions, guest speakers, “lunch & learns”, personalized training curriculums, free and discounted clothing, product tests, impromptu modeling, team outings, and many many charcuterie boards!
We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.