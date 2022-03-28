Our Mission & 5-Year Plan
Our mission is to create a new category of apparel (Workleisure) to unlock your full potential—all achieved through science.
Our Mission, Vision, and Values
Our Values
The tenets of how we operate as a team and brand
If you enter with vulnerability and guard down, you’re more likely to hear and absorb what others share, driving greater depth of empathy.
The ability to respond thoughtfully and swiftly to all available inputs.
We are grateful for our wins, thirsty to fix losses or seize opportunities, and always direct and candid in how we share.
These two descriptors go hand in hand – we work hard and relentlessly, while paying attention to every detail.
Possessing the empathy to understand your peers (and our customers) and act on that information through the creative process.
Our company is driven by the alignment of our individual passions and shared purpose.
During the pandemic, we learned two things:
1) Comfort drives joy and productivity 2) Science is an infinitely powerful tool to create that comfort
Through this moment, we discovered our true Head, Heart and Soul:
- Head 🧠 - what makes our products rationally great
- Heart 💙 - the power of comfort to unlock your life's work
- Soul ✨ - applying science to unlock careers
Ten years of innovation has led up to this moment. In the next five years, you’ll see us double down on Workleisure, a wild investment in R&D, and a continued focus on our planet and “Starter Kits” (more below).
Workleisure is the Next Evolution of Apparel.
And we're in a unique position to lead the charge.
Launched the world's first Performance Dress Shirt
Redefined performance in apparel for office, travel and the daily commute
First-in-class Climate-Controlled Garments
Category-leading Workleisure system
Goal 1: Our Heart
Invest in Workleisure
Our ‘Heart’ is here—Worklesiure realizes the intersection of science and comfort for an aesthetic that’s built for work in and beyond the office; presentable anywhere, and as cozy as your favorite pajamas.
Defining and Leading the Workleisure Brand
Driving comfort, functionality, durability, and presentable style in a responsible way - wherever your work takes you.
Soft, stretchy but structured fabrics
"Magic" features to improve your day: stretch waistbands, convenient pockets, and true ease of care
Wrinkle-free, structured, looks good anywhere
Tested for abrasion, pilling, colorfastness, seam strength and wash cycles
Climate Neutral Certified; sustainable dyeing and waterproofing; bio-based and recycled/recyclable fabrics
Goal 2: Our Head
Invest in Comfort Innovation
The future of apparel is only as good as we build it.
Grow the Core
Invest in 4 key areas to lead the charge
Explore the latest textile innovations to drive comfort
Ensure our products are best-in-class in terms of comfort and durability
Materials analysis, thoughtful logistics & upcycling to continue reducing our carbon emissions
Engineer thoughtful features and details that delight & create those "aha" moments
Extend the Core
Unlock industry-defining control temperature and moisture for absolute comfort
Active thermal management unlocked by materials and e-textiles
Regulating humidity to stay comfortably dry in any temperature
Wearables that are easy to use and robust in their climate control capabilities
Materials that respond to heat and humidity to regulate airflow, moisture and temperature in real time
Goal 3: Our Soul
Invest in Starter Kitsº
Using science + clothing to prepare kids and adults for great careers.
Why Starter Kits?
Science + Clothing = a better future for kids & adults
Each Starter Kit for Adults outfits the recipient with a top and bottoms for a full "uniform"
Kits diving into fabric science provide knowledge and an outlet for aspiring minds
We've had countless stories of how a Starter Kit breathes new life into the lives of the people who receive one
Partnering with local organizations to get Starter Kits to those who need them most
The Team to Get Us There
A team of engineers, designers and builders who are passionate and driven to see this future come to life.
Aman Advani
CEO & Co–Founder
Gihan Amarasiriwardena
President & Co-Founder
Tiffani Beyer
Customer Experience Manager
Helen Fulmer
Social Media Coordinator
Brian Hammonds
Master of Light
Kathryn Higham
Associate Technical Designer
Brian Kennedy
Ops Guy
Nicole Mazzola
Director of Merchandising
Jarlath Mellet
Design Director
Angela Pyne
Graphic Design Associate
Sally Schultz
Director of Product
Zach Warner
Keeper of Words
Corey Weilheimer
Marketing Manager
Tessa Whitley
Supply Chain and Operations Manager
Ian Worgaftik
Chief Strategy Officer