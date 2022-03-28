During the pandemic, we learned two things:

1) Comfort drives joy and productivity 2) Science is an infinitely powerful tool to create that comfort

Through this moment, we discovered our true Head, Heart and Soul:

Head 🧠 - what makes our products rationally great

Ten years of innovation has led up to this moment. In the next five years, you’ll see us double down on Workleisure, a wild investment in R&D, and a continued focus on our planet and “Starter Kits” (more below).