Our mission is to design the best products possible through scientific research and human-centered design, all while ensuring a minimal footprint.
We started Ministry of Supply to solve a common problem...
Dress clothes are notoriously stiff, high-maintenance, and resource-intensive to produce. Using human-centered design and innovative materials, we design sweat-proof, flexible, and machine-washable apparel. Clothes you actually want to wear, and that flex with the demands of a nonstop workday.
We engineer products for people who never stop moving, who never stop making a difference, who want to turn a great idea into a better reality now and for the future.
Born out of MIT
While our peers hacked code, we hacked clothing. Our first prototypes were Frankenstein creations: socks and dress shirts built by sewing fabric from our favorite athletic clothes into business-appropriate attire. Introduced by a professor, we showed up to our first meeting carrying our cobbled-together garments. When we discovered our shared passion, we knew we had something truly special to share.
Inspired by Invention
Our namesake, the Ministry of Supply, was the cover agency for the inventor immortalized as “Q” in James Bond. During WWII, Q (AKA Charles Fraser-Smith) invented gadgets and clothing to help British soldiers and secret agents succeed on their missions. We’re inspired by Charles Fraser-Smith, and aim to be your real-life Q.
Committed to the Climate
We are dedicated to combating waste in the textile industry by reducing our footprint, reusing what we can, and utilizing recycled materials at all applicable stages of our production process. From re-considering our inputs to re-thinking our supply chain, we are constantly thinking of ways we can better reduce our impact on the environment and create a more sustainable world.
The ° symbol
Scientifically Better is our mantra and our approach to problem solving. From interviewing hundreds of people about sweating, to meticulously tracking every piece of customer feedback, we research real-world needs. We then take advantage of innovative materials and advanced construction to design simple solutions: timeless styles that you can rely on.
The world can be better.
Innovative Materials. Advanced Construction. Timeless Aesthetic.
Our Team
We're a group of empathetic inventors.
Aman Advani
CEO & Co–Founder
Gihan Amarasiriwardena
President & Co-Founder
Tiffani Beyer
Customer Experience Manager
Helen Fulmer
Social Media Coordinator
Brian Hammonds
Master of Light
Kathryn Higham
Associate Technical Designer
Brian Kennedy
Ops Guy
Nicole Mazzola
Director of Merchandising
Jarlath Mellet
Design Director
Angela Pyne
Graphic Design Associate
Sally Schultz
Director of Product
Zach Warner
Keeper of Words
Corey Weilheimer
Marketing Manager
Tessa Whitley
Supply Chain and Operations Manager
Ian Worgaftik
Chief Strategy Officer
