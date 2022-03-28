Apollo Gradiend

Our mission is to design the best products possible through scientific research and human-centered design, all while ensuring a minimal footprint.

We started Ministry of Supply to solve a common problem...

Dress clothes are notoriously stiff, high-maintenance, and resource-intensive to produce. Using human-centered design and innovative materials, we design sweat-proof, flexible, and machine-washable apparel. Clothes you actually want to wear, and that flex with the demands of a nonstop workday.

We engineer products for people who never stop moving, who never stop making a difference, who want to turn a great idea into a better reality now and for the future.

Born out of MIT

While our peers hacked code, we hacked clothing. Our first prototypes were Frankenstein creations: socks and dress shirts built by sewing fabric from our favorite athletic clothes into business-appropriate attire. Introduced by a professor, we showed up to our first meeting carrying our cobbled-together garments. When we discovered our shared passion, we knew we had something truly special to share.

What We're Famous For

Our flagship products, the foundation of your wardrobe.

Apollo4
Aero Zero°3

100% carbon neutral shirts made from 100% recycled materials.
Velocity7

The look and feel of classic wool engineered for easy care and performance.
Kinetic15

Meet the fabric that ran a record-shattering half-marathon. Warp-knit Kinetic fabric has the structure of a woven, but with an immense capacity for omnidirectional motion thanks to spring-like fibers that stretch without wearing out or breaking down.
3D Print-Knit2

Seamlessly knit in 3D for flexibility and freedom of movement.
Charles Fraser-Smith

Inspired by Invention

Our namesake, the Ministry of Supply, was the cover agency for the inventor immortalized as “Q” in James Bond. During WWII, Q (AKA Charles Fraser-Smith) invented gadgets and clothing to help British soldiers and secret agents succeed on their missions. We’re inspired by Charles Fraser-Smith, and aim to be your real-life Q.

Committed to the Climate

We are dedicated to combating waste in the textile industry by reducing our footprint, reusing what we can, and utilizing recycled materials at all applicable stages of our production process. From re-considering our inputs to re-thinking our supply chain, we are constantly thinking of ways we can better reduce our impact on the environment and create a more sustainable world.

Discover Aero Zero
The ° symbol

Scientifically Better is our mantra and our approach to problem solving. From interviewing hundreds of people about sweating, to meticulously tracking every piece of customer feedback, we research real-world needs. We then take advantage of innovative materials and advanced construction to design simple solutions: timeless styles that you can rely on.

“One of the 50 Digitally Native Brands you’ll See Everywhere.”

“Ministry of Supply... is tackling problems by applying the technology used in NASA spacesuits to men’s shirts.”

“Ministry of Supply’s bet on “work leisure” clothing reflects recent industry predictions for “hybrid clothing lines” that are both comfortable and professional.”

The world can be better.

The world can be better.

Innovative Materials. Advanced Construction. Timeless Aesthetic.

Our Award-Winning Designs

Out-of-This-World Products

Men's Apollo Shirt Black (Recycled)
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
Our Team

We're a group of empathetic inventors.

aman

Aman Advani

CEO & Co–Founder

Headshot of Gihan Amarasiriwardena

Gihan Amarasiriwardena

President & Co-Founder

tiffani

Tiffani Beyer

Customer Experience Manager

Helen Zoomed Headshot

Helen Fulmer

Social Media Coordinator

Brian Hammonds

Master of Light

Kathryn Zoomed Headshot

Kathryn Higham

Associate Technical Designer

Brian Kennedy

Ops Guy

Nicole

Nicole Mazzola

Director of Merchandising

Jarlath Mellet

Design Director

Angela Zoomed Headshot

Angela Pyne

Graphic Design Associate

sally

Sally Schultz

Director of Product

zach

Zach Warner

Keeper of Words

Corey Zoomed Headshot

Corey Weilheimer

Marketing Manager

tessa

Tessa Whitley

Supply Chain and Operations Manager

Ian Zoomed Headshot

Ian Worgaftik

Chief Strategy Officer

