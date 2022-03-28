We started Ministry of Supply to solve a common problem...

Dress clothes are notoriously stiff, high-maintenance, and resource-intensive to produce. Using human-centered design and innovative materials, we design sweat-proof, flexible, and machine-washable apparel. Clothes you actually want to wear, and that flex with the demands of a nonstop workday.

We engineer products for people who never stop moving, who never stop making a difference, who want to turn a great idea into a better reality now and for the future.